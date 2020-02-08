Davido, Teni, others thrill fans at Access bank Lagos marathon

Kindly Share This Story:

Security official had torrid time controlling the crowd as they battled to catch a glimpse of the Ace Musician, David Adeleke (Davido) one of the guest musicians at 2020 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the “30 billion Gang crooner, Davido, had the last performance to the admiration of the fans who but continued to ask for more.

Davido performed most of his hit songs, such as Chioma, 30 billion naira, E ma Dami Duro and others.

Before Davido came, the rave of the moment, Teniola Apata, popularly known as Teni, also dished out her numerous songs to entertain her fans.

Some of her songs included , Billionaire, For Your Case, Meyo and others.

READ ALSO: Meet Celebrity clothier Who Styles Davido, Naira Marley, Zlatan Ibile, others

NAN reports that 31-year-old Kenyan long distance runner, David Bamarssai won the race with a prize money of the 5th Access Bank Lagos City 42km Marathon with the time of 2;10:23

Kenya’s Sharon Jemutai Cherop became the First Woman to Finish the marathon also.

Guests at the presentation ceremony included, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen. Yusuf Buratai, Chairman and Lagos State Sports Commission, (LSSC), Sola Ayepeku.

Others included the Chairman Nilayo Sports, organisers of the event, Bukola Olopade, Director General, LSSC, Oluwatoyin Gafar among others. (NAN)

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: