Dare raises hopes of medal haul by Team Nigeria

By Olatomiwa Ajibola

The astonishing performance of Nigerian wrestlers in recent times has caught the eyes of the Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare who has expressed hope of Team Nigeria winning medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The minister, who was in Bayelsa to inspect a wrestling gym in Yenagoa, said he was excited to be in the state to identify with wrestling as one of the country’s most successful sports as he expressed joy over the wrestlers’ overwhelming performance at the Algiers championships.

According to Mr Dare, “Odunayo is now number one, we also have Blessing doing well. The wrestling team outings has been fantastic from Italy a couple of weeks ago to Algiers, excellent performance.

They have brightened our hope for medals at the Olympics and we celebrate these young and agile wrestlers. We are at the theatre of wrestling, the home of the Nigerian Wrestling Federation where Nigerian athletes really camp. I am impressed with what I have seen and also impressed with the efforts being made to complete the outstanding project”

Dare reassured the athletes that the partnership between the Bayelsa State government and his Ministry would yield positive results for them.

The Minister commended the President and the board members of the Nigerian Wrestling Federation for their foresight and commitment to the project, even as thanked the Bayelsa government for providing the grant to complete the Gym.

Vanguard News

