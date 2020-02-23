Dangote Group invests N63bn in South-East economy — Nneji

Kindly Share This Story:

By Theodore Opara

Dangote Group has injected about N63 billion into the economy of the South-East, after purchasing 3,500 units of articulated vehicles (trucks) assembled in Anambra Motor Manufacturing Company Ltd, ANAMMCO by Transit Support Services Ltd.

The transaction is part of a long term agreement between Dangote and Transit Support Services Ltd, manufacturers of Shacman Trucks in Nigeria. The agreement sees Transit Support Services reviving the ANAMMCO plant which has almost gone moribund.

Mr. Frank Nneji, Chairman, Transit Support Services Ltd, representing Shacman Trucks in Nigeria, disclosed this after a tour of the plant.

According to him, the plant was shut down some years ago until Shacman started production in the plant in 2016 when it signed an agreement with Dangote which led to the revival of the plant.

READ ALSO:

The production of the vehicles has seen the recall of all ANAMMCO staff, who for years, have not been doing anything as the company went moribund.

An excited Transit Support chairman said the investment had not only benefited his company, but also returned the pride of the South-East economy, which the ANAMMCO auto plant represents.

He said: “Since 2016, about 90 percent of trucks produced here are for Dangote. Right now at the dump, we have about 300 units. Since last year, we have done 800 units. Dangote Group since inception has bought about 3,500 units from us. It also patronises the Shacman trucks for its refinery currently being built in Lagos,” he said.

” This is the way the Dangote Group is keeping the South-East economy running”he said.

Nneji, who spoke with journalists on Saturday after a facility tour of the truck assembly line at the ANAMMCO plant, said the supplies amounted to over 90 percent of all Shacman trucks assembled at the factory since the revival of the plant after a long period of abandonment.

The General Manager, Corporate Communications, Dangote Group, Mr Sunday Esan, said Dangote was satisfied with the quality of Shacman trucks and assured of continued patronage.

“Dangote Group is expanding. Apart from the cement, sugar and salt factories, among others, we’re starting a petroleum refinery, the biggest in Africa. All these will require a high number of trucks. It is a long-term relationship,” he said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: