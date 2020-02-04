Cyber Security: We’re committed to Children/Youth Protection – NCC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC says it is committed to making sure that Nigerian children and youth are protected from all forms of cyber attacks.

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta made the pledge on Tuesday at the flag off ceremony for Cybersecurity Enlightenment programme for schools organised by the Commission in Abuja.

To ensure the realisation of the objective, Prof. Danbatta said the Commission had commenced the process of establishing a Cyber Security Incidence Response Team, CSIRT exclusively for the Communications sector in conformity with the cyber security strategy contact for international coordination of Cyber security incidents in Nigeria.

This he said is in addition to the already established Internet Industry Code of Practice for the industry wide standard/obligation of minimum Cyber security provision for the protection of child online and protection of communications infrastructure.

Similarly, the EVC informed that the Commission is also collaborating with key Cyber security stakeholders is ongoing to foster and engender a robust Cyber security environment for effective protection of the country’s information and communication infrastructure and networks in conjunction with ongoing nationwide cyber security awareness campaign which was flagged off on Tuesday (Yesterday) stating with FCT and later extended to all the states in the federation.

‘‘It is an undisputable element of everyday life, for that reason, our children and youth are not excluded; they are highly involved in the use of new technology applications, especially since it provides the opportunity for research, learning, communication, entertainment and business for those with entrepreneurial minds.

‘’ The Pervasiveness of the internet and proliferation of mobile phones makes it difficult for parents/guardians to effectively monitor the online presence of their wards in comparison to the old system of connecting to the internet via desktops and laptops.

‘’It is important to note that although the internet provides countless opportunities for children, it also exposes them to potential harmful contents,’’ he said.

