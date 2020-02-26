Customer stabs, kills one AEDC worker, injures another

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Ochayi

Tragedy struck Tuesday as two staff of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC, were attacked by an angry electricity consumer in Kabusa area of Abuja leaving one dead and the other seriously injured.

Although, the cause of the fight is still sketchy, but the General Manager, Media and Communication of AEDC, Mr Oyebode Fadipe, who confirmed the incident explained that it was not that there was a fight or the workers were disconnecting his house, he just came from behind and stabbed the two workers.

According to him,” One of them has died and the other is receiving treatment in a hospital,”

He, however, confirmed that the culprit has been apprehended and he is in the police station.

READ ALSO:

In a terse statement by one of the staff who prefers anonymity, noted “The worst happened in AEDC as the company has lost one of its staff.

“Two of them were stabbed. While one died, the other survived.

“At last, the worst has happened. Two of our staff were stabbed today in Kubusa by an aggrieved customer who stabbed the deceased from behind. While one of them died, the other is still receiving treatment at the hospital.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: