Cultists kill Police, injures neighbor in Ikorodu

By Bose Adelaja

A Police Sergeant with Sagamu Road Division, Ikorodu, Lagos, Saheed Osiefa, has been shot dead while his neighbor a civilian has been hospitalised following gunshots received from a group of cultists.

The incident which threw residents into palpable fear was said to have occurred behind Benson bus-stop at about 3pm on Tuesday.

The Sergeant met his untimely death having responded to a distress call by the neighbor unknown to them that they will end up being attacked by the cultists.

Vanguard gathered that the neighbour a businessman gave out a commercial motorcycle on hire purchase to a rider thinking that this will yield good profit at the end of the day, unknown to him that the rider was a cultist. Alas! the rider turned the table against his benefactor.

He was said to have defaulted for two weeks and after several warnings, the neighbour sought advice from the Sergeant and was asked to be on the lookout for him.

As luck will have it, he was sighted around Benson bus-stop using the commercial motorcycle for commercial activities and this angered the businessman who tried to seize the motorcycle but the rider struggled with him and this almost resulted in a scuffle.

Immediately, the neighbor alerted Saheed who was rounding off the day’s shift at that time and was in the station to submit his tools, so, he requested that the matter be officially handled by reporting it at the station but due to persistent calls from the neighbour, he left what he was doing and headed for Benson bus-stop but before his arrival, the rider had gained upper hand after mobilized his group members to free him and the motorcycle.

On arrival, the Sergeant and his friend combed everywhere in search for the suspects all to no avail but on their way to the station, they ran into the cultists and before they knew what was happening, one of them known as Adamu fired some shots at both friends and Saheed died ot the spot while the neghbour sustained gunshots and is being hospitalized.

Findings by Vanguard revealed that Adamu’s mother resides at First gate inwards Odogunyan while Adamu is in charge of park activities in the area.

He was said to be one of the suspects paraded by Ogun State Police Command in 2019 but was discharged based on his connection with some political big wigs in the South-west states.

When Vanguard visited Sagamu Division on Wednesday, the station wore a mournful look and the officers were seen in groups discussing the incident although none of them gave audience to the Vanguard.

Lagos State Public Relations Officer Elkana Bala could not be reached at press time.

