Cultism: Police arrest SUG President, one other in Ogun

Kindly Share This Story:

…as Federal Poly Ilaro suspends embattled SUG President

By James Ogunnaike

Men of the Ogun State Police Command on Sunday arrested the President of the Students’ Union Government of Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Adegboye Emmanuel Olatunji and Olarewaju Taiwo for alleged cultism.

This was contained in a statement issued in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital by the spokesperson of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi and made available to newsmen in Abeokuta.

According to Oyeyemi, the duo were arrested following an information received by police at Ilaro division from members of the public that some group of people suspected to be cultists were sighted in a bush at Gbogidi area of Ilaro where they were trying to initiate new members into their dreaded group.

“On receiving the information, the DPO Ilaro division, CSP Olayemi Jacob mobilized his patrol team and swiftly moved to the scene where the two suspects were arrested with the assistance of members of the public while others escaped through the bush”.

“The two arrested cultists who are in full regalia of the dreaded black axe cult group have been taken to custody at Ilaro divisional headquarters where they are being currently interrogated”, Oyeyemi stated .

READ ALSO: Five men docked for alleged cultism in Lagos

Oyeyemi explained that the State Commissioner of Police CP Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to anti cultists section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.

Meanwhile, the authority of the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro has suspended Adegboye for alleged involvement in cultism.

The institution’s position which was contained in a statement signed by Sola Abiala, Deputy Registrar (Public Relations) said the suspension was consequent upon the foiling of the meeting of some cult groups from the neighbouring community, by the security architecture and network of the Polytechnic, the Local Vigilante Group in conjunction with Nigerian Police Force and the Directorate of State Security.

Abiala added that the suspension of Mr. Adegboye was in line with the act establishing the Polytechnic and the provision of the Students Handbook coupled with the Polytechnic’s zero tolerance to cultism, pending his appearance before the Students Disciplinary Committee to establish his culpability or otherwise.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: