CRSG hands over recovered pistol to police

…we recovered it during clean up…Commissioner

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

The Cross River Ministry of Environment on Wednesday handed over a locally made pistol recovered during environmental sanitation exercise to the state Command of the police in Calabar.

Commissioner for Environment in the state, Mr Mfon Bassey, handed over the pistol to an Assistant Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Simeon Akpanudom.

Bassey said that the pistol was recovered by officials of the ministry during sanitation exercise along the Marina Resort road, behind the Central Bank of Nigeria building in Calabar.

He said the area which was bushy before the ministry started clean-up was used by hoodlums to harass, rob and cause mayhem to unsuspecting members of the public.

According to him, the sanitation exercise was carried out in line with Gov. Ben Ayade’s agenda of sustaining the clean and green environment of the state capital.

His words: “This locally made pistol was recovered by officials from the Ministry of Environment while on sanitation exercise in this area.

“This place has been busy for a long time and we thought it necessary to clean up the area because this route leads to the Marina Resort, the Nursing School and the Police Officers Mess.

“As a ministry, we have the mandate to ensure that Calabar metropolis is kept clean and green always”, he said.

The Commissioner told the police that the pistol may have been hidden by suspected armed robbers or cultists, which they usually use for their illegal activities.

On his part, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Irene Ugbo, commended the Commissioner for his effort in returning the pistol to the appropriate authority.

Ugbo assured the public that the police will carry out an investigation into the matter with a view to strengthening security in the area.

“We are very happy that the track has been cleaned up by the Ministry of Environment. We appreciate his efforts a lot because, through him, Calabar is wearing a new face of neatness”, she said.

