CRPC commends Ganduje for constituting Primary Healthcare Board

Kindly Share This Story:

The constitution of the Kano State Primary Health care Board by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje will go a long way in promoting healthcare delivery for millions of residents of Kano State.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Development Research and Projects Centre, implementers of the Partnership for Advocacy in Child and Family Health, PACFaH@Scale, project in Abuja.

The statement, signed by the Executive Director of the Project, Dr Judith Ann-Walker, commended, Ganduje for fulfilling the promise he made when the group led an advocacy visit for the constitution of the board last year.

“ Recall that last year, we led an advocacy visit to the governor where the need for the constitution of board was requested as a very significant measure that is required to move the state’s healthcare delivery forward”, the statement said.

Walker further asked the governor to follow up the constitution of the board with all other requirements needed for the implementation of the primary healthcare under one roof policy.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: