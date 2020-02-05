Cross River Gov’t hands over recovered locally made pistol to police

Kindly Share This Story:

The Cross River Ministry of Environment has handed over a locally made pistol recovered during environmental sanitation exercise to the state Command of the Police on Wednesday in Calabar.

Commissioner for Environment, Mr Mfon Bassey, handed over the pistol to an Assistant Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Simeon Akpanudom.

Bassey explained that the pistol was recovered by officials of the ministry during sanitation exercise along the Marina Resort road, behind the Central Bank of Nigeria building in Calabar.

He said that the tract which was bushy before the ministry swung in for clean-up, was used by hoodlums to harass, rob and cause mayhem to unsuspecting members of the public.

According to him, the sanitation exercise was carried out in line with Gov. Ben Ayade’s agenda of sustaining the clean and green environment of the state capital.

“This locally made pistol was recovered by officials from the Ministry of Environment while on sanitation exercise in this area.

“This place has been bushy for a long time and we thought it necessary to clean up the area because this route leads to the Marina Resort, the Nursing School and the Police Officers Mess.

“As a ministry, we have a mandate to ensure that Calabar metropolis is kept clean and green always,” he said.

The Commissioner told the police that the pistol may have been hidden by armed robbers or cultists, which they usually use for their illegal act.

Responding, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Irene Ugbo, commended the commissioner for his effort in returning the pistol to the appropriate authority.

Ugbo told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the police would carry out an investigation into the matter with a view to strengthening security in the area.

“We are very happy that the tract has been cleaned up by the Ministry of Environment. We appreciate his efforts a lot because through him, Calabar is wearing a new face of neatness,” she said.

A nursing student, who lives in a hostel along the road, told NAN that they usually do not walk along the route at night due to the activities of hoodlums.

The student said that many cases of phone theft and rape recorded in the area were reported to security agencies.

The student said that the clearing of tall grass in the vicinity had now made the site suitable for residents. (NAN)

