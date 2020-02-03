Cristiano Ronaldo marks 50th goal for Juventus with penalty brace

Cristiano Ronaldo marked his 50th goal for Juventus in their victory over Fiorentina yesterday afternoon at the Juventus Stadium.

The Portuguese star managed to twice find the net in the 3-0 win, with both goals coming from the penalty spot. His 49th Juve goal was struck in the 40th minute, as the 34-year-old buried his spot-kick into the bottom left corner to open the scoring.

Then in the 80th minute, the home side were awarded another penalty after Rodrigo Bentancur was taken down in the box by Fiorentina center-back, Federico Ceccherini.

Fiorentino goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski had claimed to have “studied” Ronaldo’s penalties in an interview ahead of the game. And while he did almost get a hand to the first penalty, this time the Juve forward sent him completely the wrong way, drilling the ball into the net to reach his half-century tally.

Eleven minutes later, Dutch central defender Matthijs de Ligt headed home from a pinpoint Dybala cross to make it 3-0, sending Juventus six points clear of Inter Milan at the top of the table.

