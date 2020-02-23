Breaking News
Cristiano Ronaldo heaped praise on Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo
Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward Kylian Mbappe (R) vies with Bordeaux’s French goalkeeper Benoit Costil during the French L1 football match between Girondins de Bordeaux and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on September 28, 2019 in Bordeaux. (Photo by MEHDI FEDOUACH / AFP)

Cristiano Ronaldo hailed Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe as the present and the future of football.

Mbappe has established himself as one of the best players in the world after bursting onto the scene with Ligue 1 outfit Monaco in 2016-17.

The coveted 21-year-old has already won a World Cup, three Ligue 1 titles and three other domestic trophies for France, PSG and Monaco.

Continually linked to LaLiga giants Real Madrid, Juventus superstar and five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo heaped praise on Mbappe.

“Mbappe is the future and the present,” Ronaldo said in a promotional video shared by Marca.

“He’s a fantastic player, very fast, and he will be the future.”

Seen as the heir to Ronaldo and Barcelona’s Lionel Messi, Mbappe has flourished for PSG in the French capital.

After scoring 39 goals across all competitions last season, Mbappe has 24 this term 15 of those coming in Ligue 1.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, is in red-hot form for Serie A champions Juventus in 2019-20. The 35-year-old forward has scored 20 league goals and 24 in all competitions.

Ronaldo has netted 12 goals in his past eight matches for Maurizio Sarri’s Juve, who are a point clear atop the table.

