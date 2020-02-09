Crisis looms in Ebonyi Varsity over fees hike

Kindly Share This Story:

—Education Support Group seeks Umahi’s Intervention

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

AN Education Support Group, African Students Education Support Initiative, ASES,I, has called for the timely intervention of Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State on the looming crisis between the management and students of Ebonyi State University, EBSU over the recent hike in tuition fee.

The Executive Director of ASESI Chinonso Obasi, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said that in the past two weeks, there have been a grave disquiet in EBSU occasioned by the increment in the tuition fees of the institution.

Obasi said that the EBSU students have lamented the hike in tuition fees with the biting economic situation in the country which makes it difficult for their parents and guardians to meet up with the development.

He said despite the outcry from parents and students, management of EBSU has insisted that the newly announced fee regime was irreversible.

According to him, “To this end, the school management rejected every attempt at a reasonable engagement with students.

” For ASESI, the refusal to engage with students leaders is not good for academic environment.

“Consequently, we urge Ebonyi State Governor, Engr. Dave Umahi, to intervene and avert crisis in the University.”

Obasi said there was need to avert an avoidable crises in which Ebonyi State itself would be the loser, adding that the EBSU students, who had always supported Umahi’s Government, were likely to lose faith in the government .

He said that the state government should therefore listen to, and engage with representatives of students.

He said, ” It loses nothing by engaging with its children, citizens and partners; even if the tuition fee would remain, it has to follow an exhaustive engagement in which all contending issues and variables are adequately considered and fathomed into the issues.

“There are those who mislead government into crisis because they intend to benefit from it; they are the ones who would work against peaceful engagement.

“On the part of students just like they have been advised, they should expect that changes and evolution in educational system management comes with material and non-material consequences.

“All sides must approach this issue with an open mind powered by objective scholarship.”

Obasi said that ASESI would continue to mediate to ensure a peaceful resolution of the matter.

He said he would soon meet with relevant stakeholders and the state government with the hope of achieving a speedy and peaceful resolution of the matter so that EBSU could regain its rightful place.

