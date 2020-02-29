Crisis hits Cross River PDP as Ayade men threaten to recall NASS members

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Una/Ike Uchechukwu

CALABAR – AHEAD of the People’s Democratic, PDP, Congresses, crisis seems to have hit the party in Cross River State as a group has threatened to begin the process to recall members of the National Assembly from the state for opposing Senator Ben Ayade, governor of the state

The group operating under the aegis, Cross River State Concerned Patriots, in a press conference on Friday said state’s representatives at the national assembly are complaining of not being consulted by the governor in determining who becomes councillor and chairman candidate of the party in the council elections scheduled for March.

Members of the group which are notable political figures in the state including Chief Jake Enya, Mfon Bassey, Ofu Aya, Rita Ayim, Mike Usibe, John Ulafor, Asuquo Nyong, Mike Eraye, Asuquo Ekpenyong blew hot air in a statement made available to Vanguard on Thursday saying that the National Assembly members from the state are disconnected from their constituents and were helped by governor Ayade to win their elections but have turned to bite the finger that fed them.

“They have vowed to create a seeming conflict in the forthcoming PDP Congresses in Cross River by separately and collectively putting out parallel Executive Committee structures at all levels

” They started by renting a crowd of celebrated idlers in Abuja to carry placards in and around the PDP National Secretariat against the governor and best showcasing their idiosyncrasy and collapse of their conscience”

The Concerned Patriots stated that the representatives of the state at the National Assembly have lost touch with the people by staying away from the state and shutting their doors against those who voted them into power.

” If the National Assembly members of Cross River State extraction were not consulted, isn’t it a testament of the disconnect between them and their constituents which should not be blamed on the governor?”

The Patriots warned the National Assembly members to key into the political activities as approved by the governor or be sent packing from their positions by being recalled.

” Instead of employing means and methods that attempt to undermine the leader of the party and Governor of the state as they are currently doing by procuring congress forms and preparing lists in all wards, and in fact undermining all of us and impugning on the sensibilities of our people, which will never see light of day,”

Going down memory lane, the group said former governors of the state, Mr Donald Duke and Senator Liyel Imoke were allowed to take the reins of the party in the state and also get a successor, Ayade should be allowed to do same if peace must reign in the party and state.

“Procuring Congresses forms and preparing list of names under the canopy of ‘, structure’ without recourse to the age-long adherents to family decision by the Governor is an affront to our collective consciousness and will be highly resisted.

” ingratitude is witchcraft and will be resisted by equal and proportional force even if not more

“We are grateful to the makers of the Constitution that make provision for recall. This instrument of checking the excesses of our elected representatives is in our hands and the time is now to set it in motion.”. The Patriot’s concluded.

