Covid 19: Osun inaugurates 15-man committee to tackle menace

Shina Abubakar Osogbo

Following the the outbreak of corona virus in Lagos state, Osun state government on Friday sets up a 15-man committee to intensify enlightenment campaign against the menace.

Addressing a press conference after the inauguration at the Ministry of Health in Osogbo, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola said the committee is saddled with the responsibility of coordinating all response activities on virus.

The Governor who was represented by the deputy, Mr. Benedict Alabi said, “The urgency of this meeting is because of what happened in Lagos yesterday where one case was reported. This called for our proactiveness in inaugurating the committee. We are not just starting the journey of preparedness of this epidemic but we have been putting things in place and we have been enlightening our people on things to do to prevent endemic disease and to detect them.

“Now that covid 19 is confirmed in Nigeria, it is necessary for us to activate the committee that will look into the control of this disease in case of an outbreak and prevent it in our state.”

He noted that the committee will be responsible for coordinate all response activities, to ensure effective surveillance system and ensure that the state has adequate information as regards any identified likelihood of Covid 19,

He said, “they will carry out adequate mobilization and awareness to tell people what they need to do on new discovery so that we won’t be caught unaware and have issues that we can’t curtail, ensure adequate management of confirm cases, to mobilise resources, liaise with special adviser on public health and external environment on information management of this disease and any other related assignment”.

The committee was chaired by the Director, Public Health unit in the Ministry, Dr. Gbenga Adepoju and has as its Secretary, Dr. Olufemi Oroge, the state Acting Epidemiologist.

