COVID-19: 1,000 tourists quarantined in Canary Islands hotel

The H10 Adeje Palace hotel in Tenerife, Spain, was placed in quarantine on Tuesday, after an Italian doctor staying there tested positive for COVID-19.

Spanish news media reported that 1,000 tourists staying at the complex are not allowed to leave.

Tenerife is part of the Canary Islands archipelago, located 100 kilometres west of the African coast. It is a popular year-round vacation destination that attracts many northern European visitors.

The Italian doctor who tested positive for COVID-19 has been quarantined in a local clinic while samples are analyzed in a hospital near Madrid to confirm the initial diagnosis, announced Ángel Víctor Torres, president of the Canary Islands, late on Monday in a series of tweets.

Spanish private news agency Europa Press, citing the regional government’s health department, said the doctor had arrived from one of the areas in northern Italy where COVID-19 has infected hundreds.

The patient voluntarily went to a clinic in Tenerife on Monday when he began feeling unwell, Europa Press reported.

It is Spain’s third case of COVID-19 and the second in the islands.

