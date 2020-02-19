Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal High Court, Abuja, will, on March 25, hear a separate suit filed by Omoyele Sowore, Convener, #RevolutionNow, and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare, against the Department of State Services (DSS) over alleged unlawful detention.

Justice Inyang Ekwo adjourned the matters after the regularisation of processes filed by parties in the suits.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while Sowore and Bakare are applicants in the suits, the DSS DG and AGF are 1st and 2nd respondents respectively.

NAN also reports that while Sowore is demanding N500 million compensation, Bakare is asking for N500 million damages in the enforcement of their fundamental rights suits.

Sowore’s suit number: FHC/ABJ/CS/1407/2019 was filed Nov. 15, 2019 while Bakare’s matter with number: FHC/ABJ/CS/1428/2019 Nov. 20, 2019.

NAN reports that Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu had, on Nov. 6, 2019 ordered the release of the duo from the DSS custody but were rearrested after meeting the bail conditions.

Sowore was arrested in August for planning a nationwide protest he tagged: “#RevolutionNow.”

He was charged with treasonable act, alongside Bakare.

In the suit, Sowore is seeking and order of “declaration that the detention of the applicant from November 7, 2019 till date in violation of the order for his release made on November 6, 2019 is illegal as it violates his fundamental right to liberty guaranteed by Section 35 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and Article 6 of African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (Ratification and Enforcement Act (CAP A10) Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

“An order of this court compelling the respondents to pay to the applicant the sum of N500,000, 000, 00 ( Five hundred million naira) as general and aggravated damages for the illegal violation of the applicant’s fundamental right to life, dignity of his person, fair hearing, health, freedom of movement and freedom of association.

“An order of perpetual injunction restraining the respondents from further violating the applicant’s fundamental rights in any manner whatsoever and however without lawful justification.”

Vanguard

