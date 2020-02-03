Kindly Share This Story:

By Onozure Dania – Lagos

A Lagos Magistrate Court sitting in Igbosere, on Monday, sentenced a 30-year-old driver Bob Badamosi, to one-year imprisonment for stealing his employer’s car worth N2.6million.

Magistrate Mrs. A.A.Runsewe, sentenced him after he pleaded guilty to a count charge of stealing, preferred against him by the Police.

Earlier, the Police prosecutor, Sergeant Tope Adegbite, told the court that the convict committed the offense on January 21, 2020.

He said that the incident took place at the Nigerian Stock exchange, at Marina, in Lagos Island.

Adegbite said that Badamasi, stole a Blue Honda Accord car, with registration number APP788EA and chasing no. IHCP 26838A809355, valued N2,600,000, property of one Lukman Adekola.

He said that the offense committed is punishable under Section 287 (7), (10), of the criminal law of Lagos state 2015.

However, Badamasi, who resides at 21, Moshalashi street, in Obalrnde, pleaded guilty to the charge against him.

While reviewing the facts of the case before the court, the prosecutor, told the court that the convict was employed on January 6, 2020, by the complainant, and he stole the car on 21, January 2020.

Adegbite said, “Badamasi, after dropping the complainant at Nigerian stock exchange, on 21 of January, drove off the car to Port Harcourt, where he intended to sell it off,”.

He said, ” The convict while in Port Harcourt, parked the car in an Estate for two days, and then went there on the third day, with a buyer, who later left him without buying the car”.

“While he was standing alone with the car, the policemen who were watching him, asked him for the owner of the car and he told them the car belongs to his boss, they further asked him, for the whereabouts of his boss, and he told them that his boss was in Lagos, that was how he was apprehended,” The prosecutor said.

After listening to the facts of the case, Magistrate Runsewe sentenced him to one-year imprisonment.

