Court rules on LASEMA DG, ex-lover’s property dispute April 1

Kindly Share This Story:

The Lagos High Court, Igbosere, on Friday fixed April 1 for ruling in a case of forgery, forcible entry and criminal damage to a N45 million property against a Director in the Lagos State Government, Ms. Olaide Ibraheem.

The action followed a dispute between the Director-General of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyitolu and Ibraheem, who was his ex-lover.

Ibraheem, the defendant in the criminal suit, is the Director of Administration and Human Resources, Lagos State Office of Civic Engagement.

She was arraigned on May 22, 2017, on a three-count charge of forgery, forcible entry and criminal damage to the property.

The property in dispute is located at No. 1, Baba Yusuf Close, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

Justice Oluwatoyin Ipaye fixed the date after both the lead state prosecutor, Mr Akin George and defence counsel, Mr Gbenga Ojo, addressed the court after closing their cases.

Addressing the court, Ojo in his submission said the prosecution did not prove its case against Ibraheem beyond a reasonable doubt because vital witnesses were not summoned to testify in court.

Ojo noted that the prosecution did not summon the individual who prepared the deed that was allegedly forged by the defendant.

Responding, the prosecutor said, “the law provides that the prosecution is not bound to call all witnesses listed, provided the prosecution has called credible witnesses that would sustain their case.”

George said the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt and that the court should not attach any credibility to the forensic report tendered in evidence by the defence team. (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: