By Henry Ojelu

Another High Court, sitting in Ikeja, has revoked the sales of four plots of land illegally sold to West African Examinations Council, WAEC.

Delivering judgement in a suit filed by Kayode Euzebio against WAEC and four others, Justice Mariam Emeya held that the four plots of land, located at Southern Industrial Estate, Agidingbi, Ikeja, were illegally acquired and should be returned to the owner.

Other defendants in the suit are Maxi Market Limited, Attorney-General of Lagos State, and Registrar of Titles, Lagos State.

Euzebio, through his lawyer Babatunde Oshilaja, had told the court that the first and second defendants, without his consent and against his interest, wrongfully and illegally occupied his plots of land and had commenced preparation for buildings and construction works on the disputed land.

Justice Emeya, in her judgement, held that WAEC, without consent of the claimant, Kayode Euzebio and against his interest, illegally entered and occupied the land.

Part of the judgement reads: “It is settled that he who alleges must prove the allegation. There is no evidence that the claimant’s consent was sought. The second defendant did not pay directly to the claimant.”

