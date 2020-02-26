Court remands pastor, wife for allegedly stealing N63.5m

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jane Echewodo

A pastor and his wife were, yesterday, remanded in prison custody by an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos for allegedly stealing to a tune of N63.5 million belonging to one late Mrs Odemuyiwa Janet Adeola.

The defendants identified as Harry Uyanwanne, senior pastor of temple international church and Oluwakemi Odemuyiwa (a.k.a Kristein Uyanwanne) were arraigned alongside with the church Temple International.

They were arraigned by the Economic Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) before Justice Mojisola Dada on a seven counts charge of conspiracy, stealing and obtaining money by false pretence.

According to the EFCC prosecutor, S.O Daji, the offence committed is contrary to section 278, 278 (1) (b), 285, 285(1) of the criminal law of Lagos state of Nigeria, No 11, 2011 and section 1 (2) and (3) Advance Fee Fraud and other Related Offence Act.

The prosecuting counsel, Daji, told the court that the couple had sold the property of one late Mrs Odemuyiwa Janet Adeola at plot 32, block 9, Magodo Residential Scheme 1, Ikeja local government to one Mr Kingsley Atere for N42,000,000.

Daji further alleged that the defendants dishonestly converted the sum of N10,000,000

property of late Mrs Odemuyiwa Janet Adeola to their own use.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the alleged offences slammed against them by the commission.

In view of their plea, the prosecutor asked the court to remand the defendants in the prison custody.

Justice Dada, thereafter, remanded the defendants in the medium correctional facility and adjourned the matter until May 5, 2020, for trial.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

