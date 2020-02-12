Court remands nursing mother for stealing cell phone in Church

Kindly Share This Story:

A Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ordered that nursing mother, Patience Mbang, who pleaded guilty to stealing a cell phone from a church, be remanded in police custody, pending sentencing.

Magistrate Muinat Oyekan, gave the order after Mbang pleaded guilty to theft.

Mbang said that she stole the phone from a charging point and begged the court for mercy.

The magistrate also ordered that Mbang’s parents be invited to court for discussions regarding her baby.

She adjourned the matter until Feb. 17 for sentencing.

READ ALSO: Two docked for allegedly stealing from patients at clinic

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Babajide Olanipekun, told the court that the complainant, Akindele Sijibom, reported the matter at the Kubwa Police Station on Feb. 9.

He said Mbang and one Musa, now at large, stole the complainant’s Techno Spark IIII phone worth N31,000 during a Church service on Feb. 9.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 79 and 287 of the Penal Code.

The prosecutor also prayed the court to order Mbang to pay N31,000 as compensation to the complainant which is the value of the stolen cellphone.

[NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: