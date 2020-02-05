Court remands man over alleged tricycle theft valued N665,000

By Onozure Dania

A 19-year-old unemployed man, Usman Kaana, was yesterday remanded at the Ikoyi correctional custodial service centre, by a Lagos Magistrate Court sitting in Igbosere, for alleged stealing of a tricycle valued at N665,000.

Kaana, whose residential address was not given, is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, stealing and conduct likely to cause a breach of the public peace.

He pleaded guilty to the charge preferred against him by the police.

The Magistrate, Miss M. F. Onamusi remanded him at Ikoyi custodial centre and adjourned the case until February 6 for review of facts and sentencing.

Earlier, the Prosecutor Sergeant Godspower Ehizoba told the court that the defendant and others at large committed the offences on December 31, 2019, at about 10:00a.m, at new market Victoria Island, Lagos

Ehizoba said that the defendant presented himself to the complainant, one Daniel Sabastine as a member of the task force in charge of tricyclists.

“The defendant seized the complainant’s tricycle valued at N665, 000 and converted it to his own use.

“The defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace,” Ehizoba stated.

According to the prosecutor, the offences committed are punishable under Sections 168 (d), 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendant at the correctional centre.