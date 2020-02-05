Breaking News
Translate

Court remands man over alleged tricycle theft valued N665,000

On 2:52 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Nudes on social media
A judge’s gavel.

By  Onozure Dania

A 19-year-old unemployed man, Usman Kaana, was yesterday remanded at the Ikoyi correctional custodial service centre, by a Lagos Magistrate Court sitting in Igbosere, for alleged stealing of a tricycle valued at N665,000.
Kaana, whose residential address was not given, is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, stealing and conduct likely to cause a breach of the public peace.

Also read: Lagos bus conductor allegedly punches police officer, attacks NURTW official

He pleaded guilty to the charge preferred against him by the police.
The Magistrate, Miss M. F. Onamusi remanded him at Ikoyi custodial centre and adjourned the case until February 6 for review of facts and sentencing.
Earlier, the Prosecutor Sergeant Godspower Ehizoba told the court that the defendant and others at large committed the offences on December 31, 2019, at about 10:00a.m, at new market Victoria Island, Lagos
Ehizoba said that the defendant presented himself to the complainant, one Daniel Sabastine as a member of the task force in charge of tricyclists.
“The defendant seized the complainant’s tricycle valued at N665, 000 and converted it to his own use.
“The defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace,” Ehizoba stated.
According to the prosecutor, the offences committed are punishable under Sections 168 (d), 287 and 411 of the  Criminal Law of Lagos State,  2015.
The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendant at the correctional centre.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

About Bankole

Idowu Emmanuel Akindele Bankole holds Masters of Science in Broadcast from the Prestigious University of Lagos. He is a Broadcast scholar and researcher with years of experience. He is currently a journalist and Programmes director at the Vanguard media limited.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!