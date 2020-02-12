Court remands man, friend for allegedly defiling his 2 daughters

Kindly Share This Story:

A Magistrates’ Court in Gombe on Wednesday ordered that a man, Haruna Musa, who allegedly assisted his friend to defile his two daughters, aged seven and nine be remanded in a Nigerian Correctional Service centre in Gombe.

The police charged Musa,46, and Yakubu Abubakar,43, with defilement.

Chief Magistrate Babayo Usamatu, who gave the order, adjourned the case until Feb. 28 for further mention.

Earlier, Mr Bala Mahmood, State counsel told the court that Musa assisted his friend, Abubakar to defile his two daughters.

He alleged that Musa and Abubakar committed the offence several times in 2019.

The offence, he said, is punishable under the provisions of Section 283 of the Penal Code.

When the court charge was read to them, they pleaded not guilty.

