Breaking News
Translate

Court remands man, friend for allegedly defiling his 2 daughters

On 2:58 pmIn Metroby
Kindly Share This Story:

Court remands man, 37 for sexually assaulting girl, 12

A Magistrates’ Court in Gombe on Wednesday ordered that a man, Haruna Musa, who allegedly assisted his friend to defile his two daughters,  aged seven and nine be remanded in a Nigerian Correctional Service centre in Gombe.

The police charged Musa,46, and Yakubu Abubakar,43, with defilement.

Chief Magistrate Babayo Usamatu,  who gave the order, adjourned the case until Feb. 28 for further mention.

ALSO READ: Unemployed charged with trafficking 350g of Marijuana

Earlier, Mr Bala Mahmood, State counsel told the court that Musa assisted his friend, Abubakar to defile his two daughters.

He alleged that Musa and Abubakar committed the offence several times in 2019.

The offence, he said, is punishable under the provisions of Section 283 of the Penal Code.

When the court charge was read to them, they pleaded not guilty.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!