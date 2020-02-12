Court remands herdsman for destroying N3m worth of farm produce

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar

A 40-year-old man, Umar Mohamodu was on Wednesday arraigned before a Magistrate court sitting in Osogbo for allegedly damaging five acres of farmland.

The farmland was said to have maize and cassava worth N3 million planted on it.

The charge sheet states that “You Umar maliciously damaged five acres of land planted with maize and cassava valued N3million by allowing his cows to enter and graze on the farm belonging to one Alhaji Isah Salawudeen.

According to the charge, the offence contravenes section 451 of the criminal code cap 34 vol ll laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

The Prosecutor, Sergeant Adepoju Kayode said the offence was committed on February 7, 2020, about 4pm at Egbedi Area, Osogbo.

Umar pleaded not guilty to a count of malicious damage against him pressed against him.

The Defence Counsel, Remigus Ngwu applied for bail in the most liberal and affordable terms.

The Prosecutor did not oppose the bail application.

The Presiding Magistrate, Adebola Ajanaku ordered that the defendant should be remanded in police custody and adjourned the case till February 13, 2020, for ruling on the application.

