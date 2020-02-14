Court remands farmer for allegedly killing vigilante commander

Kindly Share This Story:

A Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered that a farmer, Fidelis Ogah, 26, who allegedly killed a vigilante commander, be remanded in a correction facility, pending legal advice.

The police charged Ogah, who lives in Akwete Akpa village in Oturkpo L.G.A Benue with criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide.

Magistrate Joy Ayia, did not take the plea of Ogah, for want of jurisdiction.

She ordered that the accused person be remanded at the Nigerian Correctional Service centre in Oturkpo, Benue.

Ayia adjourned the case until March 19 for further mention.

Earlier, police prosecutor, ASP Daniel Iyoundu, told the court that the case was reported by Michael Anyebe, who resides in Ogbogogwu, Akwete village Oturkpo L.G.A, Benue.

He further said the complainant reported that four boys attacked him and Godwin Aku, a vigilante commander during a burial.

Daniel said Ogah hit Aku with a wooden kitchen stool on his head and he collapsed.

He said that Aku died on the way to the General Hospital in Oturkpo.

The prosecution said an investigation into the matter was still in progress and prayed the court for an adjournment.

