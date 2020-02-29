Court remands eight persons for allegedly pretending to be NDLEA officials

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar

A magistrates’ court sitting in Ile-Ife, Osun State on Friday remanded eight people in a correctional facility for pretending to be officials of Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

The accused are Sheu Tijani, 32; Babajide Oluwamuyiwa, 22; Omotosho Olabode, 32 and Tijani Azeez, 28.

Other includes, Johnson Awoyelu, 32; Damilare Agboola, 24: Orioye Abiodun, 27 and Ojutiku Segun, 21.

The charge sheet disclosed that the defendants conspired together and had in their possession 5kg of substance suspected to be Indian hemp they allegedly sell for public consumption.

It also alleged that the defendants belong to a secret society called Ayee Confraternity and disturbing the peaceful atmosphere of Ile-Ife.

According to the charge sheet, the defendants conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by smoking a substance suspected to be Indian hemp.

READ ALSO: Court okays Lagos Assembly to probe Ambode

The charge sheet stated further that the defendants assaulted one Adetipe Layi, by inflicted injury on his leg with broken bottle.

The Prosecutor, Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Feb 27, 2020, around 8:30 pm, at London Street, Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi explained that the offence contravened sections 3, 4, 62(A), 63(B), 108(2), 249(d) and 355 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to five-count of possession of Indian hemp, secret cult members, breach of peace, impersonation and assault levelled against them.

Defence Counsel, Mr Philip Fasanmoye, orally applied for the defendant’s bail, pledging that his clients would not jump bail, but would provide substantial sureties.

Magistrate Joseph Owolawi, refused the bail of the defendants, but ordered for the remand of the defendants in Ile-Ife Correctional Centre and adjourned the case until March 6, 2020, for ruling on bail.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: