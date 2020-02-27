Court remands eight over attempted murder of Osun PDP chieftains

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

An Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Osogbo on Thursday remanded eight persons for allegedly attempting to kill two chieftains of the Peoples’ Democratic Party in the state.

The eight accused are; Olaniyan Jelili, 53, Awotunde Nureni, 35, Nurudeen Taoheed, 30 and Tiamiyu Olamide, 38.

Others include Zacchaeus Awosogba, 4, Onikola Adekunle, 46, Rasaki Lawal, 44years, and Adebisi Aditu, 45.

They were arraigned on five counts bordering on attempted murder, conspiracy, assault and breach of public peace.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Elisha Olusegun told the court that they and others now at large, on February 10, 2020, at about 4:00 pm at PDP Secretariat Osogbo conspired among themselves to commit felony to wit: Attempted Murder, Assault Occasioning Harm, Assault and Conduct Likely to Cause Breach of Peace.

“They unlawfully attempted to kill one Diran Odeyemi by hitting him with sticks on his head which made him unconscious for hours”.

He added that they unlawfully assaulted one Akin Adeyi by hitting him with fist blows and slaps and conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of public peace.

Inspector Elisha said the offence committed by the eight accused persons contravene section 516, 320(1), 355, 351and 249(d) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. Il Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

Counsels to accused persons Sina Adeniran and Nurudeen Kareem applied for their client’s bail orally which was opposed by the prosecutor.

His (prosecutor) opposition was premised on the ground that “the offence committed by the defendant is a most heinous offence, stressing that if granted bail they will jump bail and will interfere with the witnesses in the matter”.

The Magistrate, Mr. Olusegun Ayilara remanded all the accused persons in Ilesha correctional facility and adjourned the case to March 6, 2020 for ruling on bail.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: