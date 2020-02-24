Court remands driver, 22, over alleged robbery, attempted murder

Kindly Share This Story:

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Monday, remanded a 22-year-old commercial driver, Sunday Ibitayo, in Ikoyi Custodial Centre for allegedly robbing a man of his valuables and attempting to kill him with a cutlass.

The defendant, whose plea was not taken, is facing a three-count-charge of conspiracy, robbery, and attempted murder.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr. A. A. Fashola reminded the defendant at the custodial centre pending advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Fashola ordered that the case file be duplicated and a copy sent to the DPP.

The magistrate adjourned the case till April 14 for DPP’s advice.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Michael Unah alleged that the defendant conspired and armed himself with a cutlass, and robbed the complainant, one Mr. Moses Nwite of his valuables.

Unah told the court that the defendant committed the offenses with one other person, now at large, on Jan. 18 at 5:00 am. at Ikorodu, Lagos.

The prosecutor said that the defendant robbed the complainant of his Samsung phone, worth N1,500, a sum of N15,000, a watch, valued at N1,000, a handbag, valued at N1,500 which contained an Access Bank ATM, a charger and an identity card.

“The defendant intended to unlawfully kill the complainant after he had robbed him of his valuables by attacking him with a cutlass in the neck.

“A team of policemen on patrol intercepted and stopped the defendant on a bike.

“The police arrested the defendant, while the other person ran away,” the prosecutor said.

According to him, the offenses contravene Sections 223, 297(2)(b) and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015

