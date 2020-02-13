Court remands caterer for punching baker to death

Kindly Share This Story:

A High Court in Ikeja, Lagos on Thursday ordered that a 28-year-old caterer, Imoleayo Robinson, who allegedly punched a baker to death during a fight, be remanded in a correctional centre.

Justice Josephine Oyefeso, gave the order after Robinson pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

Justice Oyefeso adjourned the case untill March 12 for trial.

The state prosecutor, Mr Oladehinde Azeez, alleged that Robinson committed the offence at 8 a.m. at her home located at No. 12, Jijabi St., Owutu Agric, Ikorodu, Lagos.

Azeez said that the defendant, punched Latifat Salami, to death during a fight.

He said that the victim and the defendant, who were neighbours did not get along and harboured a lot of animosity towards each other.

“Robinson was told by another neighbour that Salami had taken a photo of her without her knowledge while she (Salami) was sitting in the compound making her hair.

“The next morning, the defendant confronted the deceased and there was a heated exchange of words between them which degenerated into a fight.

“During the fracas, Robinson punched Salami on her chest, she became unconscious and eventually died,” Azeez said.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 229 of the Criminal Law of Lagos 2015.

