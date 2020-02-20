Court remands 3 teenagers for allegedly defiling 12-year-old girl

Kindly Share This Story:

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ikorodu, Lagos on Thursday ordered that three teenagers, who allegedly defiled a 12-year-old girl, be remanded in correctional custody, pending legal advice.

The police charged Segun Gbadebo, 18; Taiye Ishola, 17 and Samuel Adebayo, 17, with two counts of conspiracy and felony to wit defilement.

Chief Magistrate A. F. Azeez did not take the pleas of the teenagers.

Azeez ordered the police to return the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until April 2, for DPP advice.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. John Iberedem, told the court that the teenagers committed the offence on Feb.7, at about 7 p.m. at Ijede junction behind Jaiyesinmi str; in Ikorodu, Lagos.

He alleged that they defiled the 12-year-old girl.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 411 and 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

