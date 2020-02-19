Court orders release of Dasuki’s International passport

Kindly Share This Story:

Justice Hussein Baba-Yusuf of the Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Maitama has ordered the release of the International Traveling Passport of retired Colonel Mohammed Sambo Dasuki to him.

According to PRNigeria, the Court ordered the registrar of the court to release the document to Dasuki through his counsel for renewal having become expired since the court took its custody.

The order of the court for the release of the Passport was also to enable Dasuki to obtain a visa for a specialised medical consultation after being in detention for four years.

Dasuki along with four others are standing trial before the court in the alleged charges of Breach of Trust and money-laundering.

Justice Baba-Yusuf’s decision followed the application brought by Dasuki’s lawyer, Mr. Ahmed Raji under Sections 1, 2, 491 and 492 of the administration of the Criminal Justice Act. ACJA 2015 and the inherent power of the court.

The judge, while delivering ruling on Dasuki’s application said that since the request was not opposed by the EFCC which put the defendant on trial, It is wise to grant the request.

Meanwhile, trial in the charges has been fixed for March 13, 20120.

