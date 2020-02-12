Breaking News
Court orders arrest of Adamawa lawmaker for contempt

A Magistrates’ Court sitting in Yola, Adamawa, on Wednesday ordered the arrest of the lawmaker representing Song constituency in the Adamawa State House of Assembly, Simon Isa, over his failure to appear before the court.

The Magistrate, Mr. Daniel John, gave the order on following the refusal of the lawmaker to appear before the court for allegedly cheating a businessman of N490,000

The magistrate ordered Isa’s arrest after confirming from the court registrar that he was personally served with the court summons in the criminal trial.

John said the lawmaker had no reason not to appear before the court.

He said: “The Court Registrar has testified before the court that he personally served Mr. Simon Isa with the summons to appear before the court on Wednesday 12, February.

” Since there are evidences that Simon Isa was duly served, the law is no respecter of anybody.”

He described the lawmaker’s action as contempt of the court and ordered his arrest. (NAN)

 

