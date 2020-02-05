Kindly Share This Story:

The Court of Appeal sitting in Ilorin, Kwara State, has upheld a High Court judgement which jailed Dr. Saadu Alanamu, former Chairman of the Governing Council of Kwara State Polytechnic, for 12 years.

In a statement, Wednesday, spokesperson for the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, Rasheedat Okoduwa, the commission said Alanamu was nominated into its Board in 2017, but dropped over an allegation of corruption.

It added that Alanamu had been found guilty of collecting N5m bribe from a contractor, Salman Sulaiman, reward for the award of a contract to Sulaiman’s company.

The court was told Alanamu ensured that the contract for the construction and furnishing of an auditorium in Kwara State Polytechnic was awarded to Sulaiman’s company at the cost of N182.369m, although the said company was not qualified to execute the contract.

According to Okoduwa said, “dissatisfied with the sentence, the former Governing Council Chairman approached the appellate court, urging it to quash the High Court judgement.

“Having listened to the arguments from both the prosecution and the defence counsel, the Court of Appeal upheld the judgement of the lower court and dismissed Alanamu’s appeal for lack of merit.”

A statement on the commission’s website confirmed the development.

