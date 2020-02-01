Court freezes firm, directors’ accounts over alleged N243.9m debt to AMCON

Kindly Share This Story:

Onozure Dania

The Federal High Court, Lagos, on Friday ordered the temporary freezing of all bank accounts belonging to a company, Sprawling Nigeria Limited, and its two directors, pending the hearing and determination of debt recovery suit filed against them by the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

The company’s two directors were brought before the court in a suit marked FHC/L/CS/1952/2019.

The directors are – Lukman Ogunyemi and Yetunde Atilade.

Justice Chuka Obiozor made the order while granting an exparte application filed by AMCON’s lawyer, Mr. Olaitan Adeboye.

Justice Obiozor also gave an order of interim injunction directing all banks in Nigeria to furnish the court, AMCON, and its counsel the respondents’ statement of accounts, stating the total sum standing as a credit in the accounts.

The judge ordered AMCON to take interim possession of the defendants’ assets anywhere in Nigeria, pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.

Justice Obiozor also ordered the respondents to depose to affidavits declaring all their assets in Nigeria under the oath and file the same at the court’s registry.

He also ordered the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Lagos State Commissioner of Police, the Bailiffs and Court’s Deputy Sheriff, to enforce the order made pursuant to Section 287(3) of Nigeria 1999 Constitution and bring to court anyone that disturbs the execution of the order.

Justice Obiozor directed AMCON to serve the suit’s originating motion on all the respondents and adjourned the hearing of the substantive till February 5.

AMCON had through its lawyer had alleged that Sprawling Nigeria Limited and its two directors are indebted to it to the tune of N243, 955, 686.01 and all efforts made to recover the debt had proved abortive.

In an affidavit deposed to by one of its Credit Officer, David George, AMCON said the first defendant/respondent was a customer to the defunct Oceanic Bank Plc, while the second defendant is the Managing Director of the first defendant and also a personal guarantor of the credit facilities obtained by the company from the defunct Oceanic Bank Plc, while the third defendant is a director in the company.

Vanguard

