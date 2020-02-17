Count us out of Charly Boy protest in Imo — Our MumuDonDo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri— The Imo State chapter of Our-mumu-don-do group, yesterday, pleaded with the members of the public to dissociate them from the last pro-Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, protest in Imo State, headed by their founder, Charles Oputa, known as Charly Boy.

State co-ordinator of the movement, Comrade Precious Nwadike and Secretary, Ferdinand Uzoigwe, made this known in a statement in Owerri.

They argued that their reason for dissociating from the PDP protest was that they refused to be used as a political tool for self-centred individuals.

They stated: “The Imo State Chapter of OurMumuDonDo Movement has disassociated itself from the protest march carried out in Owerri on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, by the music maestro, Mr Charles Oputa popularly called Charly Boy.

READ ALSO:

“The chapter maintains that as a responsible pressure group, it never discussed or planned the said protest and cannot be used as a political tool by any self-seeking politician.

“Charly Boy Oputa had mobilised some non-members of the group to protest over the recent Supreme Court judgment of January 14, 2020, which sacked the government of Emeka Ihedioha and declared Senator Hope Uzodinma as the authentic winner of the March 9, 2019, governorship election in the state.

“The state chapter called on the public to discountenance the issues raised and the demands of the protesters as they are not the positions of the Imo State chapter of Our-mumu-don-do.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: