Count us out of Charley Boy protest in Imo ― Ourmumudondo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

The Imo State chapter of Ourmumudondo group yesterday pleaded with the members of the public to dissociate them from the last pro-Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, protest in Imo, headed by their founder Charles Oputa, known as Charley Boy.

According to the State Co-ordinator of the movement, Comrade Precious Nwadike and Secretary, Ferdinand Uzoigwe, made this known in a statement to newsmen in Owerri.

They argued that their reason for dissociating from the PDP, protest was that they refused to be used as a political tool for self-centred individuals.

They stated: “The Imo State Chapter of OurMumuDondo Movement group has disassociated itself from the protest march carried out in Owerri on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, by the music maestro, Mr Charles Oputa popularly called Charly Boy.

ALSO READ:

“The chapter maintained that as a responsible pressure group, they never discussed or planned the said protest, saying that they cannot be used as a political tool by any self-seeking politician.

“Charly Boy Oputa had mobilised some non-members of the group to protest over the recent Supreme Court judgement of January 14, 2020, which sacked the government of Emeka Ihedioha and declared Senator Hope Uzodinma as the authentic winner of the March 9, 2019, governorship election in the state.

“The group recalled that a similar protest which they also condemned in very strong terms was carried out sometime last year by some persons using hired members of “OurMumuDondo” from Abuja to achieve their selfish goals.

“The State Chapter called on the public to discountenance with the issues raised and the demands of the protesters as they are not the positions of the Imo State chapter of Ourmumudondo.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: