Count me out of protests at Odili’s residence — Sylva

Kindly Share This Story:

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA—Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timiepere Sylva, has distanced himself from the recent protest at the Abuja residence of Odilis over the Supreme Court sacking of Chief David Lyon of the All Progressive Congress, APC, as the governor-elect of Bayelsa State.

Sylva was reacting to a statement by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State that himself (Sylva) and the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, were behind the protests in front of former Governor Peter Odili and Justice Mary Odili’s house.

Sylva in a statement, said “I returned on February 19, 2020, from an official engagement abroad to read Governor Wike’s statement: to the effect that Oshiomhole and I were responsible for protests in front of the Odili’s house.

“There is no truth in that strange claim. Wike should know in what high esteem I hold Dr Peter and Justice Mary Odili whom I have known and worked with long before Wike came into the picture. It will not occur to me to malign the person and image of people I hold up as role models.

“I hope Wike or those working with him have not organised this protest with the intention of hanging it on our necks to incense the Supreme Court towards us, knowing that we intend to approach the Supreme Court again.

READ ALSO:

“What Wike is doing is akin to deciding a matter bordering on criminality by way of originating summons where the issues have not been investigated and the accused given an opportunity to defend himself. Why will a governor hasten to conclusions? If this is not adding salt to injury, what is it?

“I have been so numbed by the events of February 13, that I could not even contemplate any other course of action than to approach the Supreme Court again. I am a man of peace and would not support any action that can cause a breach of the peace.

“I have had several encounters with the Supreme Court since 2012. I have never, at any time, attempted to protest their judgment. You know how difficult it is for an old dog to learn new tricks. Why will I now?”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: