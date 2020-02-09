Cossy Ojiakor set to open nightclub

Kindly Share This Story:

Nollywood actress, singer and video vixen, Cossy Ojiakor is set to open a nightclub of her home in the suburb of Lagos. According to the ‘Queen of Boobs’ the club will be members only and it will open from February 15, 2020.

The busty actress who said she’s learning how to pole damn promises fun galore when the club is opened and warns that it will 18+ members.

Cossy, in recent times has been performing in clubs and arranging some raunchy yacht cruises

