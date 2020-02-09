Breaking News
Translate

Cossy Ojiakor set to open nightclub

On 10:03 amIn Entertainmentby
Kindly Share This Story:
Cossy, celebrities, Timaya, Timi Dakolo, Flavour
Cossy

Nollywood actress, singer and video vixen, Cossy Ojiakor is set to open a nightclub of her home in the suburb of Lagos. According to the ‘Queen of Boobs’ the club will be members only and it will open from February 15, 2020.

READALSO:Nollywood abandoned me, laments Cossy Orjiakor

The busty actress who said she’s learning how to pole damn promises fun galore when the club is opened and warns that it will 18+ members.

Cossy, in recent times has been performing in clubs and arranging some raunchy yacht cruises

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!