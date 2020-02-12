COSON mourns late Sir Victor Olaiya

Kindly Share This Story:

Thousands of members of Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON) spread all over Nigeria mourn the passing on of one of Nigeria’s greatest musicians of all times, Dr Victor Abimbola Olaiya.

Reacting to the news of the passage of the great highlife superstar, singer and trumpeter, COSON Chairman, Chief Tony Okoroji who spoke from COSON House in Ikeja today said, ‘This passing of Dr Victor Olaiya, is like the fall of a big Iroko and the end of an era. Dr Victor Olaiya was in every way one of Nigeria’s greatest musicians of all times who held on to his art decade after decade after decade.

His influence on Nigerian music and musicians is immeasurable. His impact on entertainment in the country is unequalled. Yes, there will be other musicians over time, but there will not be another Victor Olaiya. Fare thee well great Maestro”

Vanguard

