Corps members donate relief materials to less privileges in Katsina

By Bashir Bello

Leader of the CDS of Sustainability Development Goals, SDG, Bolaji Opeyemi said the essence of the donation was to

fulfill the goal 17th of the SDGs and also to touch the lives of the less privileged in the society.

Relief materials donated to the orphanage home include cartons of Idomie, Milk, Spaghetti, and Biscuits.

Other items include Soap, Pampers, Books and Biros to mention but a few.

According to Bolaji, the items were specifically met for the physical and mental development of the orphanage children.

The State Coordinator NYSC, Ahidjo Yahaya represented by the Local Inspector, Batagarawa Local Government, Alh. Isah Tanko donated the relief materials to the management of the orphanage home.

Yahaya called on the corps members in the State to embark on developmental projects that will impact positively on the lives of members of the community.

The State Coordinator commended the gesture by the Corps members (SDG CDS) while enjoining other CDS to emulate the kind gesture.

Responding shortly after receiving the items, the Director of Child Welfare Hajia Yohanatu Abdullahi promised that the items donated would be judiciously utilized for the benefit of the children.

In a related development, another Corp member, Olutan Mary with registration number KT/19A/0589 donates sanitary pads to some female students in the state.

Mary organized a seminar where she counselled them on how to go about handling their menstrual periods noting that most young girls are often confused when they notice their menstrual flow for the first time.

The corps member also hinted on why she donated the sanitary pads saying that most of the girls especially those brought up from the village setting use prices of fabrics to pack up themselves during a menstrual period, a practice which she described as very unhygienic.

However, a total of 238 different categories of Sanitary pad were distributed to the teenage schoolgirls from Junior Students from Government Girls College and Golden Gate School in Katsina among others.

