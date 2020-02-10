CORONAVIRUS: WHO convenes forum Feb 11-12

Kindly Share This Story:



THE World Health Organisation, WHO, is convening a global research and innovation forum to mobilise international action in response to the new coronavirus.

The forum, to be held 11-12 February in Geneva, is organised in collaboration with the Global Research Collaboration for Infectious Disease Preparedness.

The forum will bring together key players including leading scientists as well as public health agencies, ministries of health and research funders pursuing 2019-nCoV critical animal health and public health research and the development of vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics, among other innovations.

Participants will discuss several areas of research, including identifying the source of the virus as well as sharing of biological samples and genetic sequences.

Experts will build on existing SARS and MERS coronavirus research and identify knowledge gaps and research priorities in order to accelerate scientific information and medical products most needed to minimize the impact of the 2019-nCoV outbreak.

The meeting is expected to produce a global research agenda for the new coronavirus, setting priorities and frameworks that can guide which projects are undertaken first.

It will also fast-track the development and evaluation of effective diagnostic tests, vaccines and medicines while establishing mechanisms for affordable access to vulnerable populations and facilitating community engagement.

Setting clear global research priorities for the novel coronavirus should lead to more efficient investments, high-quality research and synergies among global researchers.

