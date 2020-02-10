Coronavirus: Volkswagen again delays Chinese production resumption

Kindly Share This Story:

Volkswagen Company announced on Monday that it has again delayed the resumption of production at its factories in China due to the continuing coronavirus crisis.

“We are working hard to get back to our normal production process, but we face challenges due to delayed nationwide recommencement of supply chains.

“Also due to limited travel options for production employees.’’

Volkswagen said in a statement that both of its joint ventures, FAW Volkswagen and SAIC Volkswagen are expected to “resume production at all their plants by beginning of next week at the latest.

The company said while each of the FAW Volkswagen factories plans to resume individually within the week, most SAIC Volkswagen plants will start again by February 17.

The company had initially said that work would resume in some factories on February 10.

