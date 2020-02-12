Coronavirus: Two suspected cases in Nigeria tested negative – Health Minister

Kindly Share This Story:

KANO – The Minister of Health, Mr. Osagie Ehanire has said two suspected cases of Coronavirus so far in the country have tested negative.

Ehanire stated this during the 2020 Kano Primary Healthcare summit organized by the state government.

The Minister said with the fact that the suspected cases tested negative, the federal government is not relenting in it efforts as it has put measures in place at the airports to screen all passengers traveling into the country to ensure that the Coronavirus does not spread into the country.

According to him, “Presently the challenges that we are all bracing up for which the Federal Government has been very anxious to see put in place to make sure that the Coronavirus circulating does not enter this country. We have set up emergency response at the airports to reassure the public that everything is been done to screen all incoming passengers and have the readiness to be able to diagnose if it comes in.

“The two cases that came into Nigeria suspected to be coronavirus have been tested and turned out not be. We have set up three laboratories to test this virus.

“We are also working on emergency medical service and ambulance transport system for the whole country which will come up very soon in Abuja.

“This service will provide a linkage between the primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare. To create that network that is important in the service delivery,” the Minister stated.

He added that, “We must commend the Governor for taking Kano state to be the lead performer in healthcare service delivery.

“Your excellency, your vision and mission is the same with that of President Muhammadu Buhari of improve quality health care delivery.

“Everything you do starts with foundation. Primary healthcare is the foundation of healthcare in anything you do.

“The primary healthcare sector will play a very large and important role in guaranting health care,” Ehanire said.

Earlier, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje said the issue of enhancing primary health care in Kano state was his major cardinal thrust to make the primary health care formidable and robust adding that decisions had been taken to send a medical officer to all the 44 Local Government Areas in the State as a way of achieving 100% result of effective primary healthcare.

A resource person and member of Women in Media Initiative, WIM, Malam Mahmud Habib Maje

in a presentation on people’s scorecard from a research conducted on Routine Immunization and Primary Healthcare Under One Roof, PHCUOR as funded by development Research and Projects Centre (dRPC), the state scored best in system management development and scored less in repositioning.

