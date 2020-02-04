Kindly Share This Story:

Members of the House of Representatives, Tuesday, rejected a motion to evacuate Nigerians stranded in China, following the outbreak of Coronavirus.

According to the lawmakers, who voted massively against the motion raised by the spokesman of the House, Benjamin Okezie, China had better facilities to handle the situation than Nigeria.

Speaker’s attempts futile

Despite efforts by the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, to calm the lawmakers and allow Mr Okezie to move his motion, the lawmakers denied him the opportunity.

Drama ensued when two other sponsors of the bill, who were meant to support the motion, declined to second the motion to be moved.

A stunned Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila fought to ensure the motion was moved by Kali but members moved against it as the Chamber became rowdy.

Wuhan is the city where the dreaded Coronavirus emanated from, with Nigerians resident there reportedly sending SOS messages home.

Details later.

Vanguard

