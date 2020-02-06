Kindly Share This Story:

…Asks Customs to stop ‘illegal’ exportation of surgical face-masks

By Henry Umoru

THE Senate has summoned the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire to appear before it and brief the lawmakers on the preparedness of his ministry towards taking precautionary measures to ensure that there was no possible outbreak of the Coronavirus in Nigeria.

The Senate has also urged the Nigerian Custom Service (NCS), to as a matter of urgency, introduce measures that would stop the exportation of surgical face-masks from Nigeria to Asia and other countries affected by the dreaded Coronavirus.

The upper chamber has also called on the Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Federal Ministry of Health, Nigerian Immigration Service and other relevant Government authorities to strengthen Port Health regulatory services in all entry ports across the country to check the outbreak of the virus in Nigeria.

Resolutions of the Senate yesterday were sequel to a motion by Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, Young Progressives Party, YPP, Anambra South.

The Senate has also urged the Nigerian Customs Service to impose strict penalties and heavy fines on anybody trying to export surgical face-masks within the period of the Coronavirus outbreak.

The upper chamber also mandated the Health Ministry and other relevant agencies to launch a sensitization and awareness campaign in preventing an outbreak of the virus in Nigeria.

Presenting the motion, Senator Ubah said, “Over the last three weeks, face-masks have become the most sought after commodity in Nigeria with over 100 million face-masks being unpatriotically exported to Asia using the Murtala Mohammed Airport and Port Harcourt International Airport.

“The exportation of these face-masks have led to a surge in the market prices.

“As at 5th of November, 2019, stores that usually sell 1 piece of face-mask for N10 now sell it for N80, while a pack consisting of 50 pieces has now inflated from N500 to N3,000; with a carton consisting of 40 packs also inflated from N20,000 to N120,000.

“It has now become a booming trade for illicit traders aided by airport officials in Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos and Port Harcourt International Airport to unpatriotically export face-masks to China, India and other affected countries.”

Senator Ubah who warned that unless something is done, Nigeria may soon be facing shortage of protective surgical face-masks, especially against the backdrop, said that “Nigeria is on the brink of an imminent outbreak given our massive population and frequency to travel.”

He further disclosed that “Chinese companies have sent their agents to scout for medical face-masks in Nigeria and other African countries”, adding that “India and other countries are mass producing the face-masks in order to curb this deadly trend.”

Ubah who noted with concern that the World Health Organization has recorded 565 deaths with 28,276 cases of infected persons, however warned that , “If proactive measures are not taken to checkmate borders, an imminent outbreak might occur in the same manner which an infected carrier immigrant from Liberia transferred Ebola disease to Nigeria in 2014.”

