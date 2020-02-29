Coronavirus: Plateau doctors on alert as three Chinese nationals allegedly quarantined

Kindly Share This Story:

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Doctors in Plateau State have said there are ready to combat the coronavirus, in case the disease breaks in the State.

This is even as three Chinese citizens have been said to have been quarantined in Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The Chinese Nationals, Sunday Vanguard gathered were in the State for mining activities but repeated calls and text message sent to the State Commissioner for Health, Nimkong Ndam for confirmation were not responded to.

However, the State Chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA is unaware of the development as its Chairman, Titus Dajel told Sunday Vanguard that “Currently, Plateau State is not at risk.”

Speaking on the level of preparedness, Dajel noted, “For us, there are about 1,200 doctors in Plateau State, adequate measures have been taken to sensitize them both on social and other platforms to ensure that they have the highest level of suspicion as they interact with patients.

“Currently, what is very important to us is traveling history of every patient we see, doctors have been sensitized to ensure that every patient that is seen, details if his/her travel history is obtained and captured in perspective with other symptoms of the coronavirus having known that the disease is now in the country.

“The emergency preparedness is actually being handled by the State Ministry of Health, that team has been activated and are on standby. I suppose that the isolation centered have been prepared so that at this point in time, if we have a suspected case, the isolation is done.

“We have received numbers of contacts where we can immediately reach out for collection of samples which would be dispatched within the fastest means. We are educating ourselves on the preventive measures. High standard of hygiene, hand washing, maintenance of distance, avoidance of crowded environment etc.”

Dajel added that, “It is still not a threat to us considering the fact that Plateau is currently not at risk because we have not had anyone who had gone top some of these risky areas but as professionals, we are sensitized and we are set.”

