Coronavirus: Nigerian man volunteers to help medical workers in China

A 24-year-old Nigerian studying in China, Olatoye Babatunde, has volunteered to assist medical workers as they treat patients of Coronavirus, according to an online report.

According to Ecns.cn, the official English-language website of China News Service, Babatunde was touched by the workers, who fight against Coronavirus at the frontline and decided to contribute his quota.

The Nigerian student takes the temperature of residents in the community where he lives in Nanjing, East China’s Jiangsu province.

He started the volunteer work on February 6 and helped to document travel information of residents of the community and take their temperatures.

The coronavirus, named COVID-19, broke out in China and has spread to 28 other countries.

Meanwhile, six coronavirus patients from a single family have recovered and been discharged from hospital in Ningde, Fujian Province.

Among the family members, the oldest is 66 and youngest 13.

The six were released after meeting the national standard for discharge and evaluation by provincial experts.

In a related development, fears have been expressed that efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus may have been compromised after new data emerged suggesting that the incubation period could be much longer than the presumed 14 days.

This came to the light after a 70-year-old man in China’s Hubei Province infected with coronavirus did not show symptoms until 27 days later, according to the local government on Saturday.

The development could complicate efforts to deal with the virus which has killed over 2,300 people in China and is now spreading in South Korea.

The man, identified as Jiang, drove his car back on January 24 to Shennongjia, in northwestern Hubei, from eastern Ezhou, where he had close contact with his sister, who had been infected, according to the government website of Hubei, the virus epicentre.

He had a fever on February 20 and tested positive for coronavirus a day later, according to the government statement.

