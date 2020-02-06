Kindly Share This Story:

..Says Reps should support evacuation motion

By Victor Ajiromanus

Coordinator of Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation, NIDO, in Guangdong Province, China, Mr. Festus Mbisiogu, has called on the House of Representatives to rescind it decision on calls for evacuation of Nigerians from Wuhan Province in China.

He also said Nigerians in the affected city asked him to call on the Federal Government to urgently evacuate them.

In a statement made available to Vanguard, Mbisiogu said Nigerian students in Wuhan had written him, claiming that though they were in dire need of food and drugs, they wished to be evacuated to the country.

In the letter sighted by Vanguard, signed by Okoye Chimaka and Vandi Kamuanji, President and Secretary respectively of the Nigerian Students Association in Wuhun, said 60 Nigerians excluding eight children were trapped.

They explained that the restrictions on movement had made their situation worrisome, lamenting that other nationals had evacuated their citizens.

Consequently, Mbisiogu, three his weight behind last Tuesday’s motion for evacuation by a member of House of Representatives Ben Kalu.

He had sought the permission of the House to move a motion of urgent public importance on the need to evacuate Nigerians from the city.

Deputy House Leader, Ahmed Idris Wase, sought to withdraw the motion in view of the stand of the members.

In urging the House to rescind its decision, Mbisiogu said:”The entire city of Wuhan is locked down. While other cities observe similar strict measures of compliance. In like manner, neighbouring borders like Hongkong, Indonesia, Vietnam etc, has tightened cross border movements, while Indonesia and few other countries took the pains to fly their citizens out of China completely, Said Mr. Festus. In Guangdong, our place of business; my staffs have remained indoors since the beginning of the spring festival holidays till date and there is no near respite in sight.

“However we have remained hopeful trusting in China’s capability to bring the situation under control.

In some cities, public transportation and outdoor activities of any kind is arbitrarily suspended and individuals are compelled to comply as a form of support to the efforts of the authorities to combat the raging disease.

“While these measures exists, some of the Nigerians contacted have cried out to the Nigerian government to consider the plight of over a hundred Nigerian students holed in their hostels and school communities in the city of Wuhan without further funds and provisions as the city remained locked down till date. The situation is becoming so serious as the number of cases are increasing on daily basis with over 20.000 people effected.”

