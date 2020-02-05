Coronavirus: LG pulls out of Mobile World Congress

Kindly Share This Story:

LG Electronics has become the first major technology company to pull out of the 2020 Mobile World Congress (MWC) over concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

The technology convention is due to take place in Barcelona at the end of this month and is one of the largest events in the industry calendar.

LG said it would instead hold separate events in the near future to announce its latest gadgets.

“LG Electronics is closely monitoring the situation related to the novel coronavirus outbreak, which was recently declared a global emergency by the World Health Organisation, as the virus continues to spread outside China,” the company said in a statement.

“With the safety of its employees, partners, and customers foremost in mind, LG has decided to withdraw from exhibiting and participating in MWC 2020 later this month in Barcelona, Spain.

“This decision removes the risk of exposing hundreds of LG employees to international travel, which has already become more restrictive as the virus continues to spread across borders.

“In lieu of its participation in MWC, LG will be holding separate events in the near future to announce its 2020 mobile products. LG Electronics thanks its supporters and the public for their understanding during these difficult and challenging times.”

Tech Central

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: